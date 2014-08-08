UGPulse.com: Uganda News, Business, Sports, Heritage, Education, Health, Arts, Travel and Tourism
Latest on UGPulse.com
Best Model Nigeria 2014: Tarere I dream Art, I live Art, in its various forms; applied and visual, so asides from writing and singing as my talents, I act, draw and I can dance.
Martel B's Awon Temi Loyal Borrows from Chris Brown Nigeria is my home and will always be. I am always travelling between Nigeria and UK...
Aramide from Nigeria My name is Aramide and I am a Nigerian artiste, songwriter and I play the guitar as well. I graduated from the University of Jos with a BSc. in Political Science. I spent most of my life in Jos, and I think that’s where my singing began.
Best Model Nigeria 2014: Bolarinde Damilola Rebecca Apart from modeling, I am in fact a brilliant dancer, I do contemporary, naija flavor and hip hop, which is my personal favorite.
Best Model Nigeria 2014: Stephanie My face reminds me a lot of my mum.
Best Model Nigeria 2014: Raayner Aice I have sang in the choir ever since I could speak with ease and I led the children choir between the ages of 9-13.
Best Model Nigeria 2014: Nora Nma Anokwu I would also want to use this opportunity to volunteer as a teacher, to teach the kids...
Best Model Nigeria 2014: Myever We asked the young aspiring model 4 questions.
Douyé A Nigerian Born Star On The Rise Yes I was introduced to Fela's sound by my dad. He had always played his music, especially on Sunday afternoons. And I was easily drawn to his sound and unique style and of course, his movement. I really appreciate the fact that Fela stood for something bigger than just music.
UK based Nigerian Musician Lánre British Folk/Soul singer, songwriter and musician Lánre is back with a brand new record Home. A long-awaited follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2011 debut album Pen Voyage Chapter One: Singing For Change.
Miss Africa USA 2014: Contestant Hasifa Kivumbi from Uganda At 25 years of age... Founder, Clean Water for Uganda project, Founder and CEO of 180 Doors INC, Spokesperson for the Uganda North American Association (UNAA).